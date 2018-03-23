Hanna HippMezzo soprano
Hanna Hipp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/82d1481a-2c73-4fc8-9011-082d5fc7b878
Hanna Hipp Tracks
Sort by
Adjuro vos, filiae Jerusalem (Due canti d'amore)
Ildebrando Pizzetti
Adjuro vos, filiae Jerusalem (Due canti d'amore)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adjuro vos, filiae Jerusalem (Due canti d'amore)
Performer
Last played on
Épitaphe
Ildebrando Pizzetti
Épitaphe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Épitaphe
Performer
Last played on
Tre Canti Greci
Ildebrando Pizzetti
Tre Canti Greci
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tre Canti Greci
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Orchestras and Singers at the Proms: Prom 59: Strauss – Elektra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e38wrz
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-31T13:27:26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01x7w7h.jpg
31
Aug
2014
BBC Orchestras and Singers at the Proms: Prom 59: Strauss – Elektra
19:30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 11: Berlioz – The Trojans
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecgc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2012-07-22T13:27:26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00wgbfw.jpg
22
Jul
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 11: Berlioz – The Trojans
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist