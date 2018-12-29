Shift K3Y
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03t53vq.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/82cf9eef-53fb-4353-979b-05f4ca16e4f7
Shift K3Y Biography (Wikipedia)
Lewis Shay Jankel (born 27 May 1993), known by his stage name Shift K3Y, is a British DJ, record producer, singer and songwriter, from London. He is best known for his 2014 singles "Touch", which peaked at number 3 on the UK Singles Chart, and "I Know".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shift K3Y Performances & Interviews
- Shift K3Y catches up with DJ Targethttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xd2qf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xd2qf.jpg2014-04-14T10:42:00.000ZShift K3Y joins Target in the studio and plays Touch on the keyboard... blindfolded!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01xd2rd
Shift K3Y catches up with DJ Target
Shift K3Y Tracks
Sort by
Jumanji (Shift K3Y Remix)
B Young
Jumanji (Shift K3Y Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqwr9.jpglink
Jumanji (Shift K3Y Remix)
Last played on
Don't Look Back
Shift K3Y
Don't Look Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03w3yqb.jpglink
Don't Look Back
Last played on
Entirety (feat. Ame)
Shift K3Y
Entirety (feat. Ame)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03w3yqb.jpglink
Entirety (feat. Ame)
Last played on
Touch
Shift K3Y
Touch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qn185.jpglink
Touch
Last played on
Quarter Past Midnight (Shift K3Y Remix)
Bastille
Quarter Past Midnight (Shift K3Y Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03w3yqb.jpglink
Quarter Past Midnight (Shift K3Y Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Cowbell
Shift K3Y
Cowbell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03w3yqb.jpglink
Cowbell
Last played on
Only You
Shift K3Y
Only You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03w3yqb.jpglink
Only You
Last played on
Only You (Offaiah Remix)
Shift K3Y
Only You (Offaiah Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03w3yqb.jpglink
Only You (Offaiah Remix)
Last played on
Come Back
AC Slater
Come Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2tjv.jpglink
Come Back
Last played on
The Underground
Shift K3Y
The Underground
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03w3yqb.jpglink
The Underground
Last played on
Bullit (Shift K3Y Remix)
Watermät
Bullit (Shift K3Y Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027kzpv.jpglink
Bullit (Shift K3Y Remix)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Shift K3Y
Shift K3Y Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist