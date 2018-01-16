Audun IversenBorn 28 July 1977
Audun Iversen
1977-07-28
Audun Iversen Biography
Audun Iversen is a Norwegian baritone. He began singing at the age of twenty-two. He won the Queen Sonja International Music Competition in 2007 and made the final of the Hans Gabor Belvedere Singing Competition in Vienna as well as winning the Ingrid Bjoner Scholarship, the first singer to do so.
Audun has performed at the Royal Opera House in London, Deutsche Oper Berlin, San Francisco Opera, Theater an der Wien, English National Opera, Royal Danish Opera and Opera di Roma.
In 2014, he made his debut at the Chicago Lyric Opera singing Olivier in Strauss' 'Capriccio'.
Audun Iversen Tracks
God's Son hath set me free (4 Psalms)
Edvard Grieg
Choir
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 60: Mozart – The Marriage of Figaro
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-28T13:29:56
28
Aug
2012
