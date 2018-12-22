The Four Pennies60s UK male pop group known for Juliet. Formed 1962. Disbanded 1967
The Four Pennies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05d9jxb.jpg
1962
The Four Pennies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Four Pennies were an English, 1960s pop group, most notable for their 1964 UK chart-topping song "Juliet". The Four Pennies were probably the most commercially successful UK vocal/instrumental group that failed to chart in the United States, during the so-called British Invasion.
The Four Pennies Tracks
Juliet
Juliet
Juliet
Black Girl
Black Girl
Black Girl
Running Scared
Running Scared
Running Scared
I Found Out The Hard Way
I Found Out The Hard Way
Until It's Time For You To Go
Until It's Time For You To Go
Until It's Time For You To Go
Keep The Freeway Open
Keep The Freeway Open
Keep The Freeway Open
