Morfydd Llwyn OwenBorn 1 October 1891. Died 7 September 1918
Morfydd Llwyn Owen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1891-10-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/82ccbe64-6222-4f26-a651-346147a3f833
Morfydd Llwyn Owen Biography (Wikipedia)
Morfydd Llwyn Owen (1 October 1891 – 7 September 1918) was a Welsh composer, pianist and mezzo-soprano. A prolific composer, as well as a member of influential intellectual circles, she died shortly before her 27th birthday.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Morfydd Llwyn Owen Tracks
Sort by
Gweddi Pechadur
Morfydd Llwyn Owen
Gweddi Pechadur
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719mr.jpglink
Gweddi Pechadur
Last played on
Nocturne
Morfydd Llwyn Owen
Nocturne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Nocturne
Last played on
Gweddi Pechadur
Morfydd Llwyn Owen
Gweddi Pechadur
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gweddi Pechadur
Last played on
Mother`s Lullaby
Morfydd Llwyn Owen
Mother`s Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719mr.jpglink
Mother`s Lullaby
Last played on
Glantaf
Morfydd Llwyn Owen
Glantaf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glantaf
Performer
Last played on
Nocturne for orchestra
Morfydd Llwyn Owen
Nocturne for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Nocturne for orchestra
Last played on
Gweddi Y Pechadur
Morfydd Llwyn Owen
Gweddi Y Pechadur
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719mr.jpglink
Gweddi Y Pechadur
Performer
Last played on
Spring
Morfydd Llwyn Owen
Spring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719mr.jpglink
Spring
God made a lovely garden
Morfydd Llwyn Owen
God made a lovely garden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719mr.jpglink
God made a lovely garden
The Lamb
Morfydd Llwyn Owen
The Lamb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719mr.jpglink
The Lamb
When I came last to Ludlow
Morfydd Llwyn Owen
When I came last to Ludlow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I came last to Ludlow
Last played on
Back to artist