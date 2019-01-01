Inaya DayBorn 17 January 1977
Inaya Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977-01-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/82cbed2d-f9cc-40c9-8a8b-957db0123459
Inaya Day Biography (Wikipedia)
Inaya Day (born Inaya Davis, January 17, 1977, New York) is an American singer, best known for her vocal work on house music tracks such as "Horny '98" by Mousse T, and her cover version of "Nasty Girl" by Prince protégé Vanity 6.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Inaya Day Tracks
Sort by
Nasty Girl
Inaya Day
Nasty Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btmp2.jpglink
Nasty Girl
Last played on
Best Man (DJ Spen & Gary Hudgins Remix)
Deep Roger & Inaya Day
Best Man (DJ Spen & Gary Hudgins Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Best Man (DJ Spen & Gary Hudgins Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Rock The Mic (R1DA Edit) (feat. Taz & Inaya Day)
Mousse T.
Rock The Mic (R1DA Edit) (feat. Taz & Inaya Day)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbs.jpglink
Rock The Mic (R1DA Edit) (feat. Taz & Inaya Day)
Last played on
Rock The Mic (feat. Inaya Day & Taz)
Mousse T.
Rock The Mic (feat. Inaya Day & Taz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbs.jpglink
Rock The Mic (feat. Inaya Day & Taz)
Last played on
Cold and Rain (feat. Inaya Day)
Fracture
Cold and Rain (feat. Inaya Day)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fytn8.jpglink
Cold and Rain (feat. Inaya Day)
Last played on
Inaya Day Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist