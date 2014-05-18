Aurora MirandaBorn 20 April 1915. Died 22 December 2005
Aurora Miranda
1915-04-20
Aurora Miranda Biography (Wikipedia)
Aurora Miranda da Cunha Richaid (20 April 1915 – 22 December 2005) was a Brazilian singer and actress. She began her career at the age of 18 in 1933. Miranda appeared in several films, including The Three Caballeros, where she danced with Donald Duck and José Carioca, singing the song, "Os Quindins de Yayá". Her sister was Carmen Miranda.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aurora Miranda Tracks
Aurora Miranda Links
