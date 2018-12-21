The Caretaker is a long-running project by electronic musician James Leyland Kirby, who also records as V/Vm. His work under the Caretaker moniker has been characterised as exploring memory, nostalgia, and melancholia. Initially the project was inspired by the haunted ballroom scene in the 1980 film The Shining, with his first several releases consisting of treated and manipulated samples of '30s ballroom pop recordings.

His works have received critical acclaim in publications such as The Wire and BBC Music, and the project was a favourite of BBC Radio DJ John Peel.[citation needed] Theoretically pure anterograde amnesia was released in 2005 as a series of 72 free MP3 downloads. The release found much critical acclaim. An Empty Bliss Beyond This World found further acclaim in 2011.