The BenjaminsMilwaukee pop punk band. Formed 1998. Disbanded 2001
The Benjamins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/82c60c97-4fc8-4563-afc3-11f5c3b8b864
The Benjamins Biography (Wikipedia)
The Benjamins were a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based pop punk/rock band that were together from 1998 to 2001.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Benjamins Tracks
Sort by
Move Your Mouth
The Benjamins
Move Your Mouth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Move Your Mouth
Fight You'll Die
The Benjamins
Fight You'll Die
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fight You'll Die
Bite Your Lip
The Benjamins
Bite Your Lip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bite Your Lip
Love Like Fire
The Benjamins
Love Like Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Like Fire
The Benjamins Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist