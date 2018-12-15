Future of the LeftFormed 2005
Future of the Left
2005
Future of the Left Biography
Future of the Left are a Welsh alternative rock band based in Cardiff. The group consists of former Mclusky members Andrew Falkous (vocals, guitar) and Jack Egglestone (drums) and former Million Dead bassist Julia Ruzicka.
Future of the Left Tracks
Beneath The Waves An Ocean
Future of the Left
Beneath The Waves An Ocean
Beneath The Waves An Ocean
Chin Music (Clean)
Future of the Left
Chin Music (Clean)
Chin Music (Clean)
Arming Eritrea
Future of the Left
Arming Eritrea
Arming Eritrea
Arming Eritrea (Live)
Future of the Left
Arming Eritrea (Live)
Arming Eritrea (Live)
The Hope That House Built
Future of the Left
The Hope That House Built
The Hope That House Built
If At+t Drank Tea What Would Bp Do
Future of the Left
If At+t Drank Tea What Would Bp Do
If At+t Drank Tea What Would Bp Do
If At&t Drank Tea What Would Bp Do (live)
Future of the Left
If At&t Drank Tea What Would Bp Do (live)
If At&t Drank Tea What Would Bp Do (live)
Small Bones Small Bodies
Future of the Left
Small Bones Small Bodies
Small Bones Small Bodies
50 Days Before The Hun
Future of the Left
50 Days Before The Hun
50 Days Before The Hun
Back When I Was Brilliant
Future of the Left
Back When I Was Brilliant
Back When I Was Brilliant
Manchasm
Future of the Left
Manchasm
Manchasm
Miner's Gruel
Future of the Left
Miner's Gruel
Miner's Gruel
Reference Point Zero
Future of the Left
Reference Point Zero
Reference Point Zero
Proper Music
Future of the Left
Proper Music
Proper Music
The Limits Of Battleships
Future of the Left
The Limits Of Battleships
The Limits Of Battleships
In A Former Life
Future of the Left
In A Former Life
In A Former Life
Ref Point Zero
Future of the Left
Ref Point Zero
Ref Point Zero
White Privilege Blues
Future of the Left
White Privilege Blues
White Privilege Blues
Animals Beginning With a B
Future of the Left
Animals Beginning With a B
Animals Beginning With a B
50 Days Before The Hun (radio Edit)
Future of the Left
50 Days Before The Hun (radio Edit)
50 Days Before The Hun (radio Edit)
Grass Parade
Future of the Left
Grass Parade
Grass Parade
