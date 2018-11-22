Louis James Alfred Lefébure-WélyBorn 13 November 1817. Died 31 December 1869
Louis-James-Alfred Lefébure-Wely (13 November 1817 – 31 December 1869) was a French organist and composer. He played a major role in the development of the French symphonic organ style and was closely associated with the organ builder Aristide Cavaillé-Coll, inaugurating many new Cavaillé-Coll organs.
His playing was virtuosic, and as a performer he was rated above eminent contemporaries including César Franck. His compositions, less substantial than those of Franck and others, have not held such a prominent place in the repertory.
Boléro de concert, Op 166
Boléro de concert, Op 166
Verset in F major
Verset in F major
Sortie in E flat major for organ
Sortie in E flat major for organ
Bolero de Concert in G minor, Op 166
Bolero de Concert in G minor, Op 166
Sortie in B Flat
Sortie in B Flat
Marche in C
Marche in C
