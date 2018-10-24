Lilly Singh (born 26 September 1988) is a Canadian actress, comedian and YouTube personality widely known as IISuperwomanII. Since beginning her channel in October 2010, her videos have received over 2 billion views, and her channel has accumulated over 14 million subscribers. In 2017, she was ranked tenth on the Forbes list of the world's highest paid YouTube stars, earning a reported $10.5 million. Singh has featured in the annual YouTube Rewind every year since 2014. She was ranked first on the 2017 Forbes Top Influencers List in the entertainment category.

Singh has received an MTV Fandom Award, four Streamy Awards, two Teen Choice Awards and a People's Choice Award. In 2016, Singh released her first feature film, titled A Trip to Unicorn Island. She reached 14 million YouTube subscribers in August 2018, and her channel is currently in the top 100 most subscribed on YouTube. As of August 2018, she has over 7.8 million followers on Instagram. In March 2017, she released her first book, How to be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life, which became a #1 New York Times best-seller.