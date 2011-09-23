Class ActressFormed 2009
Class Actress
2009
Class Actress Biography (Wikipedia)
Elizabeth Vanessa Harper (born 1982 or 1983), known professionally as Class Actress, is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. Class Actress was originally conceived as a trio, consisting of Harper, Mark Richardson, and Scott Rosenthal.
Weekend
Terminally Chill
Let Me Take You Out
Journal of Ardency
Careful What You Say
