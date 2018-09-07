Katie Hall is an English actress and soprano.

She was born in Oakham, Rutland in the English East Midlands on August 31, 1990. She attended private school at Oakham and went on to become a graduate of the National Youth Music Theatre. Her parents, John Graham Hall and Helen Williams, were both professional opera singers.

She played Cosette in the 2010 25th-anniversary version of Les Misérables at The O2 Arena and Christine in The Phantom of the Opera in the UK tour in 2012. She also had a small cameo in the 2012 film production of Les Misérables. In 2015, she was chosen by the English National Opera to play Johanna Barker in Sweeney Todd. In 2018, she will play Fantine in the UK and Ireland Tour of Les Misérables.