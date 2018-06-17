Emmanuelle BertrandBorn 5 November 1971
Emmanuelle Bertrand
1971-11-05
Emmanuelle Bertrand Biography (Wikipedia)
Emmanuelle Bertrand (born 5 November 1973 in Firminy, Loire), is a French cellist.
Emmanuelle Bertrand Tracks
Cello Sonata in D minor, Op.40: I. Allegro non Troppo
Dmitri Shostakovich
Cello Sonata in D minor, Op.40: I. Allegro non Troppo
Cello Sonata in D minor, Op.40: I. Allegro non Troppo
Cello Sonata in A minor, Op 36
Edvard Grieg
Cello Sonata in A minor, Op 36
Cello Sonata in A minor, Op 36
Lyric pieces - book 10 Op.71 for piano
Edvard Grieg
Lyric pieces - book 10 Op.71 for piano
Lyric pieces - book 10 Op.71 for piano
Lyric pieces - book 3 Op.43 for piano - Little Bird
Edvard Grieg
Lyric pieces - book 3 Op.43 for piano - Little Bird
Lyric pieces - book 3 Op.43 for piano - Little Bird
Emmanuelle Bertrand Links
