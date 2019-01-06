Of Mice & MenFormed 2009
Of Mice & Men
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05283gb.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/82b6784e-8161-42a0-9b5c-b9d31e63fd85
Of Mice & Men Biography (Wikipedia)
Of Mice & Men (often abbreviated OM&M) is an American metalcore band from Orange County, California. The band's lineup currently consists of lead vocalist and bassist Aaron Pauley, lead guitarist Phil Manansala, rhythm guitarist Alan Ashby, and drummer Valentino Arteaga. The group was founded by Austin Carlile and Jaxin Hall in mid-2009 after Carlile's departure from Attack Attack!. Since 2009, the band has released five studio albums. Carlile departed from the band in December 2016 citing that a long term health condition prompted his exit. After Carlile's departure the band continued to pursue creating music with Pauley as the band's bassist and lead vocalist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Of Mice & Men Tracks
Sort by
Back To Me
Of Mice & Men
Back To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05283gc.jpglink
Back To Me
Last played on
Defy
Of Mice & Men
Defy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05283gc.jpglink
Defy
Last played on
Vertigo
Of Mice & Men
Vertigo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05283gc.jpglink
Vertigo
Last played on
Money
Of Mice & Men
Money
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05283gc.jpglink
Money
Last played on
Sunflower
Of Mice & Men
Sunflower
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05283gc.jpglink
Sunflower
Last played on
Warzone
Of Mice & Men
Warzone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05283gc.jpglink
Warzone
Last played on
Back To Me
Of Mice And Man
Back To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back To Me
Performer
Last played on
Unbreakable
Of Mice & Men
Unbreakable
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p050zb28.jpglink
Unbreakable
Last played on
Down The Road
Of Mice & Men
Down The Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05283gc.jpglink
Down The Road
Last played on
Away
Of Mice & Men
Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05283gc.jpglink
Away
Last played on
Contagious
Of Mice & Men
Contagious
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05283gc.jpglink
Contagious
Last played on
Real
Of Mice & Men
Real
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044rm1z.jpglink
Real
Last played on
Pain
Of Mice & Men
Pain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zv0qn.jpglink
Pain
Last played on
Feels Like Forever
Of Mice & Men
Feels Like Forever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mv7gn.jpglink
Another You
Of Mice & Men
Another You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05283gc.jpglink
Another You
Last played on
Never Giving Up
Of Mice & Men
Never Giving Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05283gc.jpglink
Feels Like Forever (Radio 1 Session, 29 Mar 2015)
Of Mice & Men
Feels Like Forever (Radio 1 Session, 29 Mar 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05283gc.jpglink
You're Not Alone
Of Mice & Men
You're Not Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01n0v8d.jpglink
Playlists featuring Of Mice & Men
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-23T13:43:37
23
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Radio 1 Rocks: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqcg9r/acts/an9q2m
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2014-06-09T13:43:37
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p020plgd.jpg
9
Jun
2014
Radio 1 Rocks: 2014
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Of Mice & Men Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist