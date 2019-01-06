Of Mice & Men (often abbreviated OM&M) is an American metalcore band from Orange County, California. The band's lineup currently consists of lead vocalist and bassist Aaron Pauley, lead guitarist Phil Manansala, rhythm guitarist Alan Ashby, and drummer Valentino Arteaga. The group was founded by Austin Carlile and Jaxin Hall in mid-2009 after Carlile's departure from Attack Attack!. Since 2009, the band has released five studio albums. Carlile departed from the band in December 2016 citing that a long term health condition prompted his exit. After Carlile's departure the band continued to pursue creating music with Pauley as the band's bassist and lead vocalist.