KonanUK rapper, of Krept & Konan/Play Dirty
Konan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/82b47b62-2eeb-4d26-a78f-3a4aadd76e9b
Konan Tracks
Sort by
Falling
Konan
Falling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falling
Last played on
Get A Stack (feat. J Hus)
Krept
Get A Stack (feat. J Hus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ww9lg.jpglink
Get A Stack (feat. J Hus)
Last played on
Instagram Girls (feat. Konan)
Cadet
Instagram Girls (feat. Konan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htl3b.jpglink
Instagram Girls (feat. Konan)
Last played on
Robbery
Abra Cadabra
Robbery
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fcwq8.jpglink
Robbery
Last played on
Last night In LA
Konan
Last night In LA
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04524gh.jpglink
Last night In LA
Last played on
6 God (Krept & Konan 7 Gods Remix)
Drake
6 God (Krept & Konan 7 Gods Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f6n4m.jpglink
6 God (Krept & Konan 7 Gods Remix)
Last played on
Don't Waste My Time (Remix) (feat. French Montana, Chip, Fekky & Wretch 32)
Krept & Konan
Don't Waste My Time (Remix) (feat. French Montana, Chip, Fekky & Wretch 32)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nhgsj.jpglink
Don't Waste My Time (Remix) (feat. French Montana, Chip, Fekky & Wretch 32)
Last played on
Go Down South (feat. Chip)
Krept & Konan
Go Down South (feat. Chip)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01n75cd.jpglink
Go Down South (feat. Chip)
Last played on
Don't Waste My Time
Krept & Konan
Don't Waste My Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01g5y70.jpglink
Don't Waste My Time
Last played on
Don't Waste My Time (Claira Hermet's No-Wasteman Edit)
Konan
Don't Waste My Time (Claira Hermet's No-Wasteman Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist