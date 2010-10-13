Silje NesBorn 25 November 1980
Silje Nes
1980-11-25
Silje Nes Biography (Wikipedia)
Silje Nes (born November 25, 1980 in Leikanger) is a Norwegian multi-instrumentalist, singer and sound artist. She has released two albums on British label Fat Cat Records. She released her first album, Ames Room, in December 2007. Nes' second album, Opticks, was released on September 12, 2010. As a sound artist she creates sound installations that take form as environments developing over time.
Nes has a background as a classical pianist. On her albums she plays all instruments, arranges, and produces.
Silje Nes Tracks
Symmetry of Empty Space
Symmetry of Empty Space
Branches
Branches
The Grass Harp
The Grass Harp
Levitation
Levitation
Ruby Red
Ruby Red
The Card House
The Card House
Foggy Window
Foggy Window
Crystals
Crystals
Silje Nes
Silje Nes
