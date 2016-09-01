Otis ReddingBorn 9 September 1941. Died 10 December 1967
Otis Redding Biography (Wikipedia)
Otis Ray Redding Jr. (September 9, 1941 – December 10, 1967) was an American singer, songwriter, record producer, arranger, and talent scout. He is considered one of the greatest singers in the history of American popular music and a seminal artist in soul music and rhythm and blues. Redding's style of singing gained inspiration from the gospel music that preceded the genre. His singing style influenced many other soul artists of the 1960s. During his lifetime, his recordings were produced by Stax Records, based in Memphis, Tennessee.
Redding was born in Dawson, Georgia, and at the age of 2, moved to Macon, Georgia. Redding quit school at age 15 to support his family, working with Little Richard's backing band, the Upsetters, and by performing in talent shows at the historic Douglass Theatre in Macon, Georgia. In 1958, he joined Johnny Jenkins's band, the Pinetoppers, with whom he toured the Southern states as a singer and driver. An unscheduled appearance on a Stax recording session led to a contract and his first single, "These Arms of Mine", in 1962.
- Funk Family Tree: Rufus Thomas - Stanley Turrentinehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04r40wz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04r40wz.jpg2017-01-28T20:08:00.000ZThe tree branches out from Rufus Thomas to Stanley Turrentine. Where next?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04r40y4
Funk Family Tree: Rufus Thomas - Stanley Turrentine
- The Funk Family Tree: Teddy Pendergrass - The Mar-Keyshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04phtnb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04phtnb.jpg2017-01-14T20:11:00.000ZThe Funk Family Tree branches out from Teddy Pendergrass to The Mar-Keys, via McFadden & Whitehead and Otis Redding. Where next?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04phtqk
The Funk Family Tree: Teddy Pendergrass - The Mar-Keys
- The Funk & Soul Years - 1967https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02j1cjj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02j1cjj.jpg2015-01-31T20:45:00.000ZCraig takes you back to 1967 - The Summer of Love - for The Funk & Soul Years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02j1cjz
The Funk & Soul Years - 1967
- Otis Redding is inducted into the Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01cfj0j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01cfj0j.jpg2013-07-07T20:00:00.000ZRadio 2 listener Jacki Harrison in Stanley, Lincolnshire nominates Otis Redding for Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01cfj0p
Otis Redding is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame
- Tom Dowd on Otis Reddinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016v0x1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016v0x1.jpg2013-03-21T22:00:00.000ZJohnny Walker talks with American recording engineer and producer Tom Dowd about Otis Redding recording an album in one weekend and fitting in a gig on Saturday night!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016v0xf
Tom Dowd on Otis Redding
Otis Redding Tracks
Sort by
Try a Little Tenderness
My Girl
Hard to Handle
New Year's Resolution
The Dock of the Bay
I Can't Turn You Loose
Mr. Pitiful
Respect
Latest Otis Redding News
Otis Redding Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Craig Charles In Conversation With Rick Hall
-
Funk Family Tree: Al Green - The 5 Royales
-
Why Sam Cooke's 'A Change Is Gonna Come' became a Civil Rights anthem
-
The Funk Family Tree: Percy Sledge
-
Al Green is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame on Sunday Night with Michael Ball
-
The Funk & Soul Years - 1973
-
The Funk & Soul Years - 1966
-
Sam Cooke is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame