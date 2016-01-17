Christopher Paul StellingBorn 19 February 1982
Christopher Paul Stelling
1982-02-19
Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Paul Stelling (born February 19, 1982) is a singer-songwriter and guitarist currently based in Asheville, North Carolina. Stelling was born in Daytona Beach, Florida, and has also resided in Colorado, Washington, Massachusetts, and North Carolina. He has released three official albums, 2012's Songs of Praise and Scorn, 2013's False Cities and 2015's Labor Against Waste . He has toured the United States extensively and has also toured Europe.
