Syd DaleBorn 20 May 1924. Died 15 August 1994
Syd Dale
1924-05-20
Syd Dale Biography (Wikipedia)
Syd Dale (20 May 1924 – 15 August 1994) was an English self-taught composer and arranger of funk, easy listening and library music. His music played an important role on TV, radio and advertising media of the 1960s and 1970s and is still used.
Syd Dale Tracks
Artful Dodger
Syd Dale
Artful Dodger
Artful Dodger
The Hellraisers
Syd Dale
The Hellraisers
The Hellraisers
Penthouse Suite/Man Friday
Syd Dale
Penthouse Suite/Man Friday
Penthouse Suite/Man Friday
Danger Musicians At Work
Syd Dale
Danger Musicians At Work
Danger Musicians At Work
Marching There and Back
Syd Dale
Marching There and Back
Marching There and Back
The Pacemaker
Syd Dale
The Pacemaker
The Pacemaker
A Round Trip
Syd Dale
A Round Trip
A Round Trip
Marching There And Back (Screen Test Theme)
UNNAMED LIBRARY CONTRIBUTORS
Marching There And Back (Screen Test Theme)
Marching There And Back (Screen Test Theme)
All On A Summer's Day
Syd Dale
All On A Summer's Day
All On A Summer's Day
Disco Tek
Syd Dale
Disco Tek
Disco Tek
Gentle Giant
Syd Dale
Gentle Giant
Gentle Giant
