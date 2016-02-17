The Jean-Paul Sartre ExperienceFormed 1984. Disbanded 1994
The Jean-Paul Sartre Experience
1984
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Jean-Paul Sartre Experience, later renamed JPS Experience after a lawsuit by the estate of Jean-Paul Sartre, were an indie rock band on New Zealand's Flying Nun Records.
Tracks
I Like Rain
