The Horrorist
1970-01-20
Oliver Chesler (born January 20, 1970), better known by his stage name The Horrorist, is an American electronic music artist from New York City. He is the owner of the Things to Come Records. British music critic Simon Reynolds once proclaimed, "My favourite contemporary American singer-songwriter is Oliver Chesler, a/k/a The Horrorist."
The Virus
Take This Step
The Man Master (Millimetric Remix)
Ich Habe Die Macht
The Real Word
Born This Way
