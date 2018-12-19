Knife PartyAustralian electronic dance music duo. Formed July 2011
Knife Party
2011-07
Knife Party Biography (Wikipedia)
Knife Party are an Australian electronic music duo comprising Rob Swire and Gareth McGrillen, two members of the drum and bass band Pendulum.
Knife Party were placed at #53 on Top 100 DJs poll, #22 on thedjlist and #9 based on 2013–14 data by Topple Track and JustGo Music. The duo have also worked with other artists such as Swedish House Mafia, Steve Aoki, MistaJam, Foreign Beggars, I See MONSTAS, Tom Staar, Pegboard Nerds and Tom Morello.
Knife Party Tracks
Bonfire (Svdden Death Bootleg)
Knife Party
Bonfire (Svdden Death Bootleg)
Bonfire (Svdden Death Bootleg)
Battle Sirens (RIOT Remix)
Knife Party & Tom Morello
Battle Sirens (RIOT Remix)
Battle Sirens (RIOT Remix)
Give It Up
Knife Party
Give It Up
Give It Up
Bonfire
Knife Party
Bonfire
Bonfire
Harpoon
Knife Party
Harpoon
Harpoon
Antidote
Swedish House Mafia
Antidote
Antidote
Rage Valley (ATLAST Remix)
Knife Party
Rage Valley (ATLAST Remix)
Rage Valley (ATLAST Remix)
LRAD (Prototypes Bootleg)
Knife Party
LRAD (Prototypes Bootleg)
LRAD (Prototypes Bootleg)
Sleaze (Ducky Bootleg)
Knife Party
Sleaze (Ducky Bootleg)
Sleaze (Ducky Bootleg)
Crush On You (Knife Party Remix)
Nero
Crush On You (Knife Party Remix)
Crush On You (Knife Party Remix)
Plur Police
Knife Party
Plur Police
Plur Police
LRAD (The Prototypes Remix)
Knife Party
LRAD (The Prototypes Remix)
LRAD (The Prototypes Remix)
Battle Sirens (Riot Remix)
Knife Party
Battle Sirens (Riot Remix)
Battle Sirens (Riot Remix)
Boss Mode
Knife Party
Boss Mode
Boss Mode
Masta / Internet Friends
Wiwek & Moski & Knife Party
Masta / Internet Friends
Masta / Internet Friends
PLUR Police (Jauz Remix)
Knife Party
PLUR Police (Jauz Remix)
PLUR Police (Jauz Remix)
Centipede / China
Knife Party
Centipede / China
Centipede / China
Battle Sirens (Brillz Remix)
Knife Party
Battle Sirens (Brillz Remix)
Battle Sirens (Brillz Remix)
Parliament Funk
Knife Party
Parliament Funk
Parliament Funk
LRAD (The Prototypes Bootleg)
Knife Party
LRAD (The Prototypes Bootleg)
LRAD (The Prototypes Bootleg)
PLUR Police (Jauz remix)
Knife Party
PLUR Police (Jauz remix)
PLUR Police (Jauz remix)
Lrad
Knife Party
Lrad
Lrad
Battle Sirens ( Brillz Remix)
Knife Party
Battle Sirens ( Brillz Remix)
Battle Sirens ( Brillz Remix)
Battle Sirens
Knife Party
Battle Sirens
Battle Sirens
Superstar
Knife Party
Superstar
Superstar
Battle Sirens (Ephwurd Remix)
Knife Party
Battle Sirens (Ephwurd Remix)
Battle Sirens (Ephwurd Remix)
404 (Grabbitz Remix)
Knife Party
404 (Grabbitz Remix)
404 (Grabbitz Remix)
Battle Scars
Knife Party
Battle Scars
Battle Scars
Destroy Them With Lazers (Herobust Bootleg)
Knife Party
Destroy Them With Lazers (Herobust Bootleg)
Power Glove
Knife Party
Power Glove
Power Glove
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ernxj5/acts/agf84f
Reading
2015-08-28T13:33:32
28
Aug
2015
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4/acts/ajghzc
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T13:33:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0162r5h.jpg
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Creamfields: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewc5d4
Daresbury, Cheshire
2012-08-24T13:33:32
24
Aug
2012
Creamfields: 2012
Daresbury, Cheshire
