Knife Party are an Australian electronic music duo comprising Rob Swire and Gareth McGrillen, two members of the drum and bass band Pendulum.

Knife Party were placed at #53 on Top 100 DJs poll, #22 on thedjlist and #9 based on 2013–14 data by Topple Track and JustGo Music. The duo have also worked with other artists such as Swedish House Mafia, Steve Aoki, MistaJam, Foreign Beggars, I See MONSTAS, Tom Staar, Pegboard Nerds and Tom Morello.