Charles Earland Born 24 May 1941. Died 11 December 1999
Charles Earland
1941-05-24
Charles Earland Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Earland (May 24, 1941 – December 11, 1999) was an American jazz organist.
Charles Earland Tracks
Black Talk
Charles Earland
Black Talk
Black Talk
Coming To You Live
Charles Earland
Coming To You Live
Coming To You Live
We Are Not Alone
Charles Earland
We Are Not Alone
We Are Not Alone
Betty's Theme
Charles Earland
Betty's Theme
Betty's Theme
Intergalatic Love Song
Charles Earland
Intergalatic Love Song
Intergalatic Love Song
Leaving This Planet
Charles Earland
Leaving This Planet
Let the Music Play
Charles Earland
Let the Music Play
Let the Music Play
Betty Boop
Charles Earland
Betty Boop
Betty Boop
Lowdown
Charles Earland
Lowdown
Lowdown
Let The Music Play (Jazz Funk And Beyond)
Charles Earland
Let The Music Play (Jazz Funk And Beyond)
Let The Music Play (Jazz Funk And Beyond)
Killer Joe
Charles Earland
Killer Joe
Killer Joe
"Sing A Simple Song"
Charles Earland
"Sing A Simple Song"
More Today Than Yesterday
Charles Earland
More Today Than Yesterday
More Today Than Yesterday
Here Comes Charlie
Charles Earland
Here Comes Charlie
Van Jay
Charles Earland
Van Jay
Van Jay
Charles Earland Links
