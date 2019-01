Idris Ackamoor (born Bruce Baker, January 9, 1951) is an American multi-instrumentalist, composer, actor, tap dancer, producer, administrator, and director. He is the founder, executive/co-artistic director of the multi-disciplinary San Francisco performance company Cultural Odyssey. Ackamoor is also artistic director of the world music/jazz ensemble The Pyramids.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia