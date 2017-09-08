The SkunksUSA ska band. Formed 1988. Disbanded 1997
The Skunks
1988
The Skunks Biography (Wikipedia)
The Skunks were a third wave ska band formed in 1988 by a group of high school friends from suburban Maryland. They recorded three albums, performed extensively in the Washington, DC/Baltimore, Maryland area, and toured the United States.
The Skunks Tracks
Good From The Bad
The Skunks
Good From The Bad
Good From The Bad
Odd Couple
The Skunks
Odd Couple
Odd Couple
