Floyd Red Crow WestermanBorn 1936. Died 13 December 2007
Floyd Red Crow Westerman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1936
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/82a3196a-f2f7-4c32-a0ca-3017f8395eb1
Floyd Red Crow Westerman Biography (Wikipedia)
Floyd Westerman, also known as Kanghi Duta i.e. "Red Crow" in Dakota (August 17, 1936 – December 13, 2007), was a Sioux musician, political activist, and actor. After establishing a career as a country music singer, later in his life, he became a leading actor depicting Native Americans in American films and television. He is sometimes credited simply as Floyd Westerman. He worked as a political activist for Native American causes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Floyd Red Crow Westerman Tracks
Sort by
Custer Died For Your Sins
Floyd Red Crow Westerman
Custer Died For Your Sins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Custer Died For Your Sins
Last played on
Floyd Red Crow Westerman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist