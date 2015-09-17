Sonik–Omi are an Indian composer duo consisting of Master Sonik and his nephew Omiji (Om Prakash Sonik). The duo are known for their work on Hindi film soundtracks. Some of their best-known works are Bhakti Mein Shakti, Dharma, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya (1966), Sawan Bhadon, Aabroo, Mahua (1969), and Raftaar.