Johnny MorrisAnimal voices, worked for the BBC. Born 20 June 1916. Died 6 May 1999
1916-06-20
Johnny Morris Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest John Morris, OBE (20 June 1916 – 6 May 1999) was a British television presenter. He was known for his children's programmes for the BBC on the topic of zoology, most notably Animal Magic and for narrating the imported, Canadian-produced Tales of the Riverbank series of stories about Hammy the Hamster, Roderick the Rat, GP the Guinea Pig, and their assorted animal friends along a riverbank.
Johnny Morris Tracks
Juanita The Spanish Lobster
Juanita The Spanish Lobster
Juanita The Spanish Lobster
Edward and Gordon
Edward and Gordon
Edward and Gordon
