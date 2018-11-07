Sleeping States
Sleeping States
Sleeping States Biography (Wikipedia)
Sleeping States is a musical solo project of British musician Markland Starkie (born 1981).
Started in 2004 in London, Sleeping States falls predominantly in the songwriter genre. Sleeping States has also been associated with Lo-Fi, DIY and Queercore, having released a number of 7"s, cassette-only EPs and a CD-R album on several small DIY labels in Britain, including the Queercore label/collective Homocrime.
The Next Village (6 Music Session, 2nd Aug 2009)
Showers In The Summer (6 Music Session, 2nd Aug 2009)
Rivers (6 Music Session, 2nd Aug 2009)
Showers In The Summer
Rain Check
The Next Step
The Cartographer
On The Beach At Aldeburgh
Breathing Space
Gardens of the South
Planning My Escape
The Next Village
Rivers
Showers In Summers
A Spiral Not Repeated
