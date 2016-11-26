InfinitiBorn 12 September 1962
Infiniti
1962-09-12
Infiniti Biography (Wikipedia)
Juan Atkins (born September 12, 1962) is an American musician. He is widely credited as the originator of techno music, specifically Detroit techno along with Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson. The three, sometimes called the Belleville Three, attended high school together in Belleville, Michigan, near Detroit.
Game One
Game One
Never Tempt Me (Christian Vogel Remix)
Never Tempt Me (Christian Vogel Remix)
Think Quick (Sleeparchive Mix)
Think Quick (Sleeparchive Mix)
Skyway (Redshape Remix)
Skyway (Redshape Remix)
Flash Flood
Flash Flood
