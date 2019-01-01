Eyeopener
Eyeopener are a British dance group that emerged in late 2004. Their first hit, which reached #16 on the UK Singles Chart, was a remix of Eric Carmen's "Hungry Eyes". One of their later songs, "Sexy Eyes", was then in the track list of Clubland 7.
