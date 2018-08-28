Nazz (sometimes known as "the Nazz") was an American rock band formed in Philadelphia in 1967 by guitarist Todd Rundgren and bassist Carson Van Osten. Rundgren wrote virtually all of the group's original material. Drummer Thom Mooney and vocalist/keyboardist Robert "Stewkey" Antoni joined before their first concert, opening for the Doors in 1967.

The band released three albums (Nazz, Nazz Nazz, and Nazz III) and are best known for their 1968 debut single "Open My Eyes" backed with "Hello It's Me". Following the group's disbandment in 1969, Rundgren pursued a solo career, and in 1972, recorded a new version of "Hello It's Me" that reached number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.