Virginia Wolf was a British rock band of the 1970s and 1980s. Their albums included Virginia Wolf (1986) and Push (1987). The band existed from 1977 until 1988, and featured Nick Bold on lead guitar throughout. Chris Ousey (later of Heartland) was the vocalist for most of this time and Jason Bonham (son of John Bonham) was the drummer on both their albums. David John Hinson (with vocalist Ousey, later of Heartland) was the keyboardist.

The band was formed in Worsley near Manchester. The first 'self titled' album was produced by Roger Taylor (Queen). In 1986, to promote the album, the band toured the U.S. with "The Firm" (Jimmy Page -Led Zeppelin; Paul Rogers - Free, Bad Company, more recently - Queen). In 1987 the band (Bold; Ousey; Bonham; Burt & Hinson) flew back to the US to record their 2nd album "Push" which was recorded in Berkeley, CA and produced by Kevin Elson (Journey), ably assisted by Wally Buck. After returning to the UK, the band played 3 farewell shows in each of their respective cities. after which they disbanded.