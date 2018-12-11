DuBose HeywardBorn 31 August 1885. Died 16 June 1940
DuBose Heyward
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1885-08-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/82953e0d-464a-4fb8-80fc-78dbf8b49b1b
DuBose Heyward Biography (Wikipedia)
Edwin DuBose Heyward (August 31, 1885 – June 16, 1940) was an American author best known for his 1925 novel Porgy. He and his wife Dorothy, a playwright, adapted it as a 1927 play of the same name. The couple worked with composer George Gershwin to adapt the work as the 1935 opera Porgy and Bess. It was later adapted as a 1959 film of the same name.
Heyward also wrote poetry and other novels and plays. He wrote the children's book The Country Bunny and the Little Gold Shoes (1939).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DuBose Heyward Performances & Interviews
DuBose Heyward Tracks
Sort by
Act II, Scene 2 - 11 It Aint Necessarily So
George Gershwin
Act II, Scene 2 - 11 It Aint Necessarily So
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Act II, Scene 2 - 11 It Aint Necessarily So
Last played on
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Last played on
Intro and Summertime
George Gershwin
Intro and Summertime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Intro and Summertime
Last played on
Selection from Porgy & Bess
Staffan Sjöholm
Selection from Porgy & Bess
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Selection from Porgy & Bess
Singer
Ensemble
Last played on
DuBose Heyward Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist