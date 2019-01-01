Mark ForsterBorn 11 January 1984
Mark Forster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984-01-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/82931296-9466-447f-a7af-8f3a856bcfd9
Mark Forster Biography (Wikipedia)
Marek Ćwiertnia (born 11 January 1984), better known by the artistic name Mark Forster, is a German singer-songwriter and television personality. In 2013, he became the vocalist of a duo cooperation, a musical project named Eff in association with DJ and music producer Felix Jaehn.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mark Forster Tracks
Sort by
Mark Forster Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist