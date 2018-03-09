Cellar DarlingSwiss rock/metal band. Formed 5 May 2016
Cellar Darling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2016-05-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8291df18-f05a-46ea-93dd-64f55d976ff2
Cellar Darling Biography (Wikipedia)
Cellar Darling is a three-piece heavy progressive rock band from Winterthur and Lucerne, Switzerland founded in 2016. The group was formed by Anna Murphy (vocals, hurdy-gurdy, flute), Merlin Sutter (drums) and Ivo Henzi (guitars and bass). Cellar Darling incorporate rock, heavy metal, folk, classical, and progressive influences. Notably, the band uses a hurdy-gurdy, an old folk instrument (although custom built to incorporate electric pick ups and a modern design) and a traverse flute. The trio has previously been part of the core of the Swiss metal band Eluveitie.
Cellar Darling Tracks
Sort by
The Hermit
Cellar Darling
The Hermit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hermit
Last played on
Black Moon
Cellar Darling
Black Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Moon
Last played on
Upcoming Events
21
Mar
2019
Cellar Darling, blanket (UK)
The Foundry Sheffield, Sheffield, UK
23
Mar
2019
Cellar Darling, blanket (UK)
The Globe, Cardiff, UK
24
Mar
2019
Cellar Darling, blanket (UK)
Hare & Hounds, Birmingham, UK
26
Mar
2019
Cellar Darling, blanket (UK) and Appearance of Nothing
Waterfront, Norwich, UK
27
Mar
2019
Cellar Darling, blanket (UK)
The Welly, Hull, UK
