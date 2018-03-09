Cellar Darling is a three-piece heavy progressive rock band from Winterthur and Lucerne, Switzerland founded in 2016. The group was formed by Anna Murphy (vocals, hurdy-gurdy, flute), Merlin Sutter (drums) and Ivo Henzi (guitars and bass). Cellar Darling incorporate rock, heavy metal, folk, classical, and progressive influences. Notably, the band uses a hurdy-gurdy, an old folk instrument (although custom built to incorporate electric pick ups and a modern design) and a traverse flute. The trio has previously been part of the core of the Swiss metal band Eluveitie.