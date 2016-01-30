Penny NicholsBorn 26 December 1947. Died 29 October 2017
Penny Nichols (December 26, 1947 – October 29, 2017) was an American folk musician and songwriter.
Poco Al Poco
Kick The Can
Kick The Can
Kick The Can
