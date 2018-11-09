Allyn FergusonBorn 18 October 1924. Died 23 June 2010
Allyn Ferguson
1924-10-18
Allyn Ferguson Biography (Wikipedia)
Allyn Malcolm Ferguson Jr. (October 18, 1924 – June 23, 2010) was an American composer, best known for the themes for 1970s television programs Barney Miller and Charlie's Angels (1976-1981), which he co-wrote with Jack Elliott. In its obituary, Variety called him "among the most prolific composers of TV-movie scores in the past 40 years".
CHARLIE'S ANGELS
Allyn Ferguson
CHARLIE'S ANGELS
CHARLIE'S ANGELS
Charlie's Angels
Jack Elliott
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels
Elliot, Jack & Allyn Ferguson
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels
Performer
Charlie's Angels Theme Tune
Jack Elliott
Charlie's Angels Theme Tune
Charlie's Angels Theme Tune
Theme From Charlies Angels
Allyn Ferguson
Theme From Charlies Angels
Theme From Charlies Angels
