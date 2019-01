Allyn Malcolm Ferguson Jr. (October 18, 1924 – June 23, 2010) was an American composer, best known for the themes for 1970s television programs Barney Miller and Charlie's Angels (1976-1981), which he co-wrote with Jack Elliott. In its obituary, Variety called him "among the most prolific composers of TV-movie scores in the past 40 years".

