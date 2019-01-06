Gene PitneyBorn 17 February 1941. Died 5 April 2006
1941-02-17
Gene Francis Alan Pitney (February 17, 1940 – April 5, 2006) was an American singer-songwriter, musician, and sound engineer.
Pitney charted 16 Top 40 hits in the United States, four in the Top 10. In the United Kingdom he had 22 Top 40 hits, and 11 singles in the Top Ten. He also wrote the early 1960s hits "Rubber Ball" recorded by Bobby Vee, "He's a Rebel" by the Crystals, and "Hello Mary Lou" by Ricky Nelson. In 2002, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
I'm Gonna Be Strong
I'm Gonna Be Strong
Looking Through The Eyes Of Love
Looking Through The Eyes Of Love
Just One Smile
Just One Smile
Something's Gotten Hold Of My Heart
Something's Gotten Hold Of My Heart
24 Hours From Tulsa
24 Hours From Tulsa
Yours Until Tomorrow
Yours Until Tomorrow
Something's Gotten Hold Of My Heart
Something's Gotten Hold Of My Heart
Twenty Four Hours From Tulsa
Twenty Four Hours From Tulsa
24 Sycamore
24 Sycamore
Backstage
Backstage
Only Love Can Break A Heart
Only Love Can Break A Heart
Princess In Rags
Princess In Rags
It Hurts To Be In Love
It Hurts To Be In Love
True Love Never Runs Smooth
True Love Never Runs Smooth
