Die Singphoniker Biography (Wikipedia)
Die Singphoniker is a German male classical vocal ensemble based in Munich, founded in 1980 by six students of the Musikhochschule München, after the model of the Comedian Harmonists. They sing a broad repertory, from Gregorian chant to contemporary music, including Volkslieder, Christmas carols, pop music and other crossover projects. Composers such as Enjott Schneider, Max Beckschäfer and Wilfried Hiller wrote music for them. Their name alludes to "Symphoniker", inserting "sing" into a typical German name for a symphony orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Die Singphoniker Tracks
Fly me to the moon
Bart Howard
Fly me to the moon
Fly me to the moon
Fly me to the moon
Last played on
The Late Rose
Edvard Grieg
The Late Rose
The Late Rose
The Late Rose
Last played on
Bjorneskytten (The Bear Hunter)
Edvard Grieg
Bjorneskytten (The Bear Hunter)
Bjorneskytten (The Bear Hunter)
Bjorneskytten (The Bear Hunter)
Last played on
Trinklied, (D. 267)
Franz Schubert
Trinklied, (D. 267)
Trinklied, (D. 267)
Trinklied, (D. 267)
Tauben vergiften im Park
Georg Kreisler
Tauben vergiften im Park
Tauben vergiften im Park
Tauben vergiften im Park
Der schöne Heinrich and Bidla Buh
Georg Kreisler
Der schöne Heinrich and Bidla Buh
Der schöne Heinrich and Bidla Buh
Der schöne Heinrich and Bidla Buh
Der Entfernten (D.331) and Sie ist ein herrliches Weib real
Franz Schubert
Der Entfernten (D.331) and Sie ist ein herrliches Weib real
Der Entfernten (D.331) and Sie ist ein herrliches Weib real
Der Entfernten (D.331) and Sie ist ein herrliches Weib real
Ich hab koa Lust
Georg Kreisler
Ich hab koa Lust
Ich hab koa Lust
Ich hab koa Lust
Author
Ruhe, schönste Glück der Erde, (D. 657)
Franz Schubert
Ruhe, schönste Glück der Erde, (D. 657)
Ruhe, schönste Glück der Erde, (D. 657)
Ruhe, schönste Glück der Erde, (D. 657)
Flucht (D.825b) and Please shoot your husband
Franz Schubert
Flucht (D.825b) and Please shoot your husband
Flucht (D.825b) and Please shoot your husband
Flucht (D.825b) and Please shoot your husband
Grab und Mond, (D. 893) and Im Gegenwärtigen Vergangenes, (D. 710)
Franz Schubert
Grab und Mond, (D. 893) and Im Gegenwärtigen Vergangenes, (D. 710)
Grab und Mond, (D. 893) and Im Gegenwärtigen Vergangenes, (D. 710)
Grab und Mond, (D. 893) and Im Gegenwärtigen Vergangenes, (D. 710)
Warum
Georg Kreisler
Warum
Warum
Warum
Der Geistertanz, (D. 494) and Das Dörfchen, (D. 598)
Gottfried August Bürger
Der Geistertanz, (D. 494) and Das Dörfchen, (D. 598)
Der Geistertanz, (D. 494) and Das Dörfchen, (D. 598)
Der Geistertanz, (D. 494) and Das Dörfchen, (D. 598)
Das Mädchen mit den drei blauen Augen
Georg Kreisler
Das Mädchen mit den drei blauen Augen
Das Mädchen mit den drei blauen Augen
Das Mädchen mit den drei blauen Augen
Music Arranger
Zum Rundetanz, (D. 983b); Die Nacht, (D. 983c); Wein und Liebe, (D. 901)
Franz Schubert
Zum Rundetanz, (D. 983b); Die Nacht, (D. 983c); Wein und Liebe, (D. 901)
Zum Rundetanz, (D. 983b); Die Nacht, (D. 983c); Wein und Liebe, (D. 901)
Zum Rundetanz, (D. 983b); Die Nacht, (D. 983c); Wein und Liebe, (D. 901)
Sehnsucht (D.658) and Frühlingsmärchen
Franz Schubert
Sehnsucht (D.658) and Frühlingsmärchen
Sehnsucht (D.658) and Frühlingsmärchen
Sehnsucht (D.658) and Frühlingsmärchen
De la belle contrade
Cipriano de Rore
De la belle contrade
De la belle contrade
De la belle contrade
Last played on
Tag und Nacht
Cole Porter
Tag und Nacht
Tag und Nacht
Tag und Nacht
Last played on
Sequence for Easter Sunday (Alleluia: Pascha nostrum/Sequence: Laudes Salvatori)
Godehard Joppich, Die Singphoniker & Notker
Sequence for Easter Sunday (Alleluia: Pascha nostrum/Sequence: Laudes Salvatori)
Sequence for Easter Sunday (Alleluia: Pascha nostrum/Sequence: Laudes Salvatori)
ANONYMOUS: Sequence for Easter Sunday: Laudes Salvatori
Godehard (Father) Joppich, ANON & Die Singphoniker
ANONYMOUS: Sequence for Easter Sunday: Laudes Salvatori
ANONYMOUS: Sequence for Easter Sunday: Laudes Salvatori
ANONYMOUS: Sequence for Easter Sunday: Laudes Salvatori
Performer
Benedicamus Domino
Anonymous, Godehard Joppich & Die Singphoniker
Benedicamus Domino
Benedicamus Domino
Benedicamus Domino
Performer
From the Office for the Dedication of a church: Short Responsary, Hymn, Antiphon & Magnificat, Benedictus Domino
Godehard (Father) Joppich, ANON & Die Singphoniker
From the Office for the Dedication of a church: Short Responsary, Hymn, Antiphon & Magnificat, Benedictus Domino
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Benedicamus Domino [Las Huelgas MS]
Godehard (Father) Joppich & Die Singphoniker
Benedicamus Domino [Las Huelgas MS]
Benedicamus Domino [Las Huelgas MS]
Benedicamus Domino [Las Huelgas MS]
Performer
