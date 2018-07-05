Adam JonesGuitarist for Tool. Born 15 January 1965
Adam Jones
1965-01-15
Adam Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Adam Thomas Jones (born January 15, 1965) is a three-time Grammy Award-winning American musician and visual artist, best known for his position as the guitarist for Tool. Jones has been rated the 75th Greatest Guitarist of all time by the Rolling Stone and placed ninth in Guitar World's Top 100 Greatest metal Guitarists. Jones is also the director of the majority of Tool's music videos.
Matt Kinsey, Adam Jones & Bill Callahan
Ride My Arrow (6 Music Session for Marc Riley 3rd Feb 2014)
Matt Kinsey, Adam Jones & Bill Callahan
Spring (6 Music Session, 3 Feb 2014)
Matt Kinsey, Adam Jones & Bill Callahan
Small Plane (6 Music Session, 3 Feb 2014)
Matt Kinsey, Adam Jones & Bill Callahan
Ride My Arrow (6 Music Session, 3 Feb 2014)
Matt Kinsey, Adam Jones & Bill Callahan
