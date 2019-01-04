The Calidore String Quartet has been described as “the epitome of confidence and finesse” (Gramophone Magazine) and “a miracle of unified thought” (La Presse, Montreal). The quartet has received acclaim internationally for its informed, polished, and passionate performances and has established themselves as one of the leading chamber ensembles of their generation. The quartet is the Grand-Prize winner of the 2016 and inaugural M-Prize Chamber Music Competition, the largest prize for chamber music in the world. The quartet was awarded the 2016 Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship becoming the first North American ensemble to win the prestigious career grant. Additionally, they begin a three-year residency with the prestigious Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Two for the 2016- 2019 seasons. From 2014-16 they served as artist-in-residence at Stony Brook University (SUNY). The Calidore String Quartet regularly performs throughout North America, Europe and Asia and has debuted in such prestigious venues as Carnegie Hall, Wigmore Hall, Lincoln Center, Seoul’s Kumho Arts Hall, Schneider Concerts (NYC) and at many significant festivals, including Verbier, Ravinia, Mostly Mozart, Rheingau, East Neuk and Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

Highlights of the quartet’s 2015-16 season include their debut at Carnegie Hall, Ladies’ Morning Music Club (Montreal), New York City Town Hall, performances of the complete Mendelssohn quartet cycle at the East Neuk Festival (UK) and performances of the Mendelssohn Octet with the Emerson Quartet at Princeton and Stony Brook Universities. During the 2015-16 season, the Calidore collaborates with many esteemed musicians, including the Emerson Quartet, Inon Barnatan, Paul Watkins, Daniel Phillips, Matthew Lipman and Lawrence Dutton.

Summer 2015 was filled with important debuts including Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern (DEU), East Neuk Festival (UK), Ottawa Chamber Music Festival (ON), Music Mountain (CT) and the Mostly Mozart Festival (NY). The Calidore String Quartet returned as quartet-in-residence at the Bellingham Festival of Music (WA) and the Innsbrook Institute Summer Music Academy and Festival (MO), as well as a return to the Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival (MI).

In February 2015, the Calidore String Quartet released its critically-acclaimed debut recording of quartets by Mendelssohn and Haydn. Additionally, the Calidore will release an album on Editions Hortus later in 2015, with music by Hindemith, Milhaud, Stravinsky, de la Presle and Toch commemorating the World War I Centennial. The Calidore were featured as Young Artists-in-Residence on American Public Media’s Performance Today and their performances have been broadcast on National Public Radio, BBC, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Korean Broadcasting Corporation, Bayerischer Rundfunk (Munich), Norddeutscher Rundfunk (Hamburg), and were featured on German national television as part of a documentary produced by ARD public broadcasting.

As advocates of contemporary music, the Calidore String Quartet performed Pulitzer-prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw’s “Entr’acte” in concerts throughout the 2014-15 season in New York, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles. In summer 2015, the Calidore premiered Patrick Harlin’s “Birdsongs for the City Dweller”, commissioned by the Caramoor Center, as well as “Prometheus” by Mark Grey, commissioned by the Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival.

The Calidore String Quartet has collaborated with many esteemed artists and ensembles, including Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Joshua Bell, Paul Coletti, Ronald Leonard, Raphael Merlin and Quatuor Ebéne, among others. Formed in 2010 at the Colburn School of Music, the Calidore has studied closely with such luminaries as the Emerson Quartet, David Finckel, Andre Roy, Arnold Steinhardt, Günther Pichler, Gerhard Schulz, Heime Müller, Guillaume Sutre, Gabor Takacs-Nagy, Paul Coletti, Ronald Leonard, Clive Greensmith, Martin Beaver and the Quatuor Ebène.

As a passionate supporter of music education, the Calidore String Quartet is deeply committed to mentoring and educating young musicians, students and audiences. In February 2015, the Calidore String Quartet conducted a residency at the University of Michigan School of Music, as well as at Chamber Music Connection in Columbus, Ohio. In January 2014, the Calidore joined the faculty of the Ed and Mari Edelman Chamber Music Institute at the Colburn School. Most recently, the Calidore was selected by the Saint Lawrence String Quartet to conduct a two-week outreach residency of over twenty performances in the San Francisco Area.

Using an amalgamation of “California” and “doré” (French for “golden”), the ensemble’s name represents a reverence for the diversity of culture and the strong support it received from its home of origin, Los Angeles, California, the “golden state.” The Calidore String Quartet aims to present performances that share the passion and joy of the string quartet chamber music repertoire.