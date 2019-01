Timothy James Arthur Wheeler (born 4 January 1977), known as Tim Wheeler, is a Northern Irish singer, songwriter, musician and guitarist for the Northern Irish alternative rock band Ash. He formed the band with Mark Hamilton and they were originally called Vietnam. Wheeler can be seen playing a Korina Gibson Flying V in almost all of Ash's music videos. He has written nearly all of their notable pieces such as "Oh Yeah", "Shining Light", "Girl From Mars", "Kung Fu", and "Goldfinger". In September 2014 Tim announced details of his debut solo album "Lost Domain" with a release date of 3 November 2014.