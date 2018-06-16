Høgni LisbergBorn 2 June 1982
Høgni Lisberg
Høgni Lisberg Biography
Høgni Lisberg (June 7, 1982 in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands) is a musician from Leirvík, Eysturoy, and is one of the most famous musicians of the Faroe Islands.
Bow Down (To No Man)
Høgni Lisberg
Bow Down (To No Man)
Bow Down (To No Man)
