Emile FordBorn 16 October 1937. Died 11 April 2016
Emile Ford
1937-10-16
Emile Ford Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Emile Telford Miller (16 October 1937 – 11 April 2016), known professionally as Emile Ford, was a musician and singer born in Saint Lucia. He was popular in the United Kingdom in the late 1950s and early 1960s as the leader of Emile Ford & the Checkmates, who had a number one hit in late 1959 with "What Do You Want to Make Those Eyes at Me For?". He was also a pioneering sound engineer.
Emile Ford Tracks
What Do You Want To Make Those Eyes At Me For
Emile Ford
What Do You Want To Make Those Eyes At Me For
What do you wanna make those eyes
Emile Ford
What do you wanna make those eyes
On A Slow Boat To China
Emile Ford
On A Slow Boat To China
On A Slow Boat To China
Red Sails In The Sunset
Emile Ford
Red Sails In The Sunset
Red Sails In The Sunset
On A Slow Boat To China
Emile And George Ford
On A Slow Boat To China
On A Slow Boat To China
That Lucky Old Sun
Emile Ford
That Lucky Old Sun
That Lucky Old Sun
On A Slow Boat To China
Emile Ford
On A Slow Boat To China
On A Slow Boat To China
What Do You Want If You Don't Want Money
Emile Ford
What Do You Want If You Don't Want Money
What Do You Want If You Don't Want Money
That Lucky Old Sun
Emile Ford
That Lucky Old Sun
That Lucky Old Sun
Them There Eyes
Emile Ford
Them There Eyes
Them There Eyes
Counting Teardrops
Emile Ford
Counting Teardrops
Counting Teardrops
What Am I Gonna Do
Emile Ford
What Am I Gonna Do
What Am I Gonna Do
You'll Never Know What You're Missing
Emile Ford
You'll Never Know What You're Missing
Yellow Bird
Emile Ford
Yellow Bird
Yellow Bird
Them there eyes (with Johnny Keating Music & the Babs Knight Group)
Emile Ford
Them there eyes (with Johnny Keating Music & the Babs Knight Group)
Gypsy Love
Emile Ford
Gypsy Love
Gypsy Love
