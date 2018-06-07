Ronald DuncanBorn 6 August 1914. Died 3 June 1982
Ronald Frederick Henry Duncan (6 August 1914 – 3 June 1982) was a writer, poet and playwright, now best known for his poem The Horse and for preparing the libretto for Benjamin Britten's opera The Rape of Lucretia, first performed in 1946.
June (The Seasons)
David Cain
Winter (feat. Ronald Duncan & Derek Bowskill)
David Cain
This Way to the Tomb
Benjamin Britten
September
Ronald Duncan
