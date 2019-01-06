The Tabernacle Choir at Temple SquareFormed August 1847
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
1847-08
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, formerly the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and colloquially referred to as Tab Choir or MoTab, is a 360-member choir. The choir is part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church). It has performed in the Salt Lake Tabernacle for over a hundred years. The Tabernacle houses an organ, consisting of 11,623 pipes, which usually accompanies the choir.
The choir was founded in August 1847, one month after the Mormon pioneers entered the Salt Lake Valley. Prospective singers must be LDS Church members who are eligible for a temple recommend, between 25 and 55 years of age at the start of choir service, and live within 100 miles of Temple Square.
Praise To The Lord The Almighty
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
Praise To The Lord The Almighty
Praise To The Lord The Almighty
Hallelujah Chorus
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
Hallelujah Chorus
Hallelujah Chorus
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Holy, Holy, Holy Lord God Almighty!
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
Holy, Holy, Holy Lord God Almighty!
Holy, Holy, Holy Lord God Almighty!
All Creatures of our God and King
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
All Creatures of our God and King
All Creatures of our God and King
The Lord's Prayer
Andrea Bocelli
The Lord's Prayer
The Lord's Prayer
Praise To The Lord, The Almighty, The King Of Creation
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
Praise To The Lord, The Almighty, The King Of Creation
The Saints
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
The Saints
The Saints
O when the saints go marching in
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
O when the saints go marching in
O when the saints go marching in
Four Motets
Aaron Copland
Four Motets
Four Motets
Onward Christian Soldiers
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
Onward Christian Soldiers
Onward Christian Soldiers
God Be With You Till We Meet Again
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
God Be With You Till We Meet Again
God Be With You Till We Meet Again
Miss Liberty - musical [words: Lazarus]
Irving Berlin
Miss Liberty - musical [words: Lazarus]
Miss Liberty - musical [words: Lazarus]
Home
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
Home
Home
Some day my Prince will come
Frank Churchill
Some day my Prince will come
Some day my Prince will come
Finlandia, Op 26
Jean Sibelius
Finlandia, Op 26
Finlandia, Op 26
Impossible Dream
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
Impossible Dream
Home is a Special Kind of Feeling
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
Home is a Special Kind of Feeling
Sound Of Music
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
Sound Of Music
Battle Hymn of the Republic
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
Battle Hymn of the Republic
Battle Hymn of the Republic
Home on the Range
Kelley/Higley & The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
Home on the Range
Home on the Range
Angels from the Realms of Glory
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
Angels from the Realms of Glory
Angels from the Realms of Glory
