The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, formerly the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and colloquially referred to as Tab Choir or MoTab, is a 360-member choir. The choir is part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church). It has performed in the Salt Lake Tabernacle for over a hundred years. The Tabernacle houses an organ, consisting of 11,623 pipes, which usually accompanies the choir.

The choir was founded in August 1847, one month after the Mormon pioneers entered the Salt Lake Valley. Prospective singers must be LDS Church members who are eligible for a temple recommend, between 25 and 55 years of age at the start of choir service, and live within 100 miles of Temple Square.