Kellermensch is a Danish band. The band was formed in Esbjerg in 2006, they started out under the name Brudevalsen (bridal waltz), and took their name from the German translation of Fyodor Dostoyevsky's novella Notes from Underground.

The band released their eponymous debut album in January 2009.

In 2011, the band got a record deal with the Universal Music Group in Germany