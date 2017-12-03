KellermenschFormed 2006
Kellermensch
2006
Kellermensch Biography
Kellermensch is a Danish band. The band was formed in Esbjerg in 2006, they started out under the name Brudevalsen (bridal waltz), and took their name from the German translation of Fyodor Dostoyevsky's novella Notes from Underground.
The band released their eponymous debut album in January 2009.
In 2011, the band got a record deal with the Universal Music Group in Germany
Kellermensch Tracks
Bad Sign
Kellermensch
Bad Sign
Bad Sign
Remainder
Kellermensch
Remainder
Remainder
The Pain Of Salvation
Kellermensch
The Pain Of Salvation
Atheist In A Foxhole
Kellermensch
Atheist In A Foxhole
Moribund Town (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Kellermensch
Moribund Town (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Don't Let It Bring You Down
Kellermensch
Don't Let It Bring You Down
Moribund Town
Kellermensch
Moribund Town
Moribund Town
All Time Low
Kellermensch
All Time Low
All Time Low
The Day You Walked
Kellermensch
The Day You Walked
The Day You Walked
30 Silver Coins
Kellermensch
30 Silver Coins
30 Silver Coins
Army Ants
Kellermensch
Army Ants
Army Ants
Wolf Like Me
Kellermensch
Wolf Like Me
Wolf Like Me
Moribund Time
Kellermensch
Moribund Time
Moribund Time
Black Dress
Kellermensch
Black Dress
Black Dress
